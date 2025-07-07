True story behind "The Salt Path" questioned

The Salt Path is Raynor Winn's bestselling memoir about finding spiritual renewal on a 630-mile hike along the English coast. Setting out with her husband after they lost their house and learned he was terminally ill, it's a tale of transformation, bravery and the generosity of others. Gillian Anderson and Jason Isaacs starred in a movie based on the book. But there's a problem: Chloe Hadjimatheou looked into the supposedly true story and found it full of lies.

For many fans, The Salt Path's depiction of a generous England, whose coastline is filled with beauty and people who open their hearts to a couple in need, will continue to resonate even after the revelations in this article.For these fans, the meaning of Winn's story will lie less in the details than in its message. And, they might say, fact and fable are often jumbled up to some degree in everyone's life. But what about those whose hearts went out to the couple because they were good people who had been conned by a friend and then laid low by Moth's diagnosis? For them, Sally Walker's alleged theft and apparently deliberate failure to reveal details of a serious criminal allegation will go well beyond the forgivable omissions you might find in a memoir. The misrepresentation will represent significant evidence of bad character.

To summarize: they lost their home after money went missing at her place of work and prosecution loomed if they did not pay it back. The husband has lived for 18 years after being diagnosed with a debilitating illness whose sufferers rarely live even a third of that. They own land in France, offered the house as a prize in an earlier publishing venture after it had already been ordered to be reposessed, and appear to have many court judgments against them for unpaid debts.

"Unflinchingly honest," as the blurb has it.

Obviously there's a lot still to shake out here, but Gillian Anderson and Jason Isaacs have an opportunity to star in the most amazing sequel ever filmed.

Previously: The weirdest 'Writer Beware' alert of all time