Trump declares Musk "off the rails" as everything Elon tries backfires

Having served his purpose to convicted felon Donald Trump, Elon Musk suddenly finds himself thrown under every available bus.

"I am saddened to watch Elon Musk go completely 'off the rails,' essentially becoming a TRAIN WRECK over the past five weeks. He even wants to start a Third Political Party, despite the fact that they have never succeeded in the United States – The System seems not designed for them," Trump wrote. "The one thing Third Parties are good for is the creation of Complete and Total DISRUPTION & CHAOS, and we have enough of that with the Radical Left Democrats, who have lost their confidence and their minds!" RawStory

Unable to remain out of the limelight he bought for someone else, Elon Musk is confused. Unlike his faltered social network, Donald Trump's Republican party didn't stay bought. Rather than figure things out, and you know, play politics, Elon wants to take his money and start a political party that will probably, like his AI, still not agree with him. Trump laughs, and Tesla investors begin to worry. The stock seems to be down more often than not these days, and the 12-month trend is not favorable.

"When it comes to bankrupting our country with waste & graft, we live in a one-party system, not a democracy," Musk said on his social media platform, X, Saturday. "Today, the America Party is formed to give you back your freedom." Trump, in his Sunday post, said third political parties "have never succeeded in the United States" and that "the one thing (they) are good for is the creation of Complete and Total DISRUPTION & CHAOS." CNN

