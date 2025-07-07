Your laggy PC deserves better – revive it with Windows 11 Pro with this Deal Days offer

TL;DR: Don't miss this Deal Days price drop that lets you grab Windows 11 Pro for less than $10 for life until July 20.

Is newer really better? We certainly don't think so, especially since we're still rocking with our trusty PCs with a couple of years on them. While they might be a little laggier than they once were, it doesn't mean you need to break the bank with a brand-new laptop upgrade. Your PC might just need an internal makeover!

You might not realize this, but a new operating system could be the boost your PC needs to serve you better. Lucky for you, thanks to Deal Days (our version of Prime Day), you can get Microsoft's most up-to-date operating system, Windows 11 Pro, for only $9.97 (reg. $199) through July 20.

What's the deal with Windows 11 Pro, you ask? It just so happens to pack every productivity tool in the book with top-tier security…plus some fun upgrades like DirectX 12 Ultimate for enhanced gaming graphics and a stellar AI assistant. Your laggy PC might just feel like a new device in your hands when you get this upgrade!

For starters, this OS is the ultimate productivity-enhancing addition, offering sleek, rounded corners so it's easy on the eyes (and easier to navigate) and snap layouts, seamless redocking, and enhanced voice typing, just to name a few key items.

Windows 11 Pro also comes with Copilot, an intelligent AI assistant powered by GPT-4 Turbo. Copilot can help you with your questions, write work proposals, and even generate images and code. Studying for a certification or exam? Consider Copilot as your AI study buddy—you might just nail your test with its help.

If you're concerned about your Social Security info or Instagram login getting stolen, you'll love that this OS is prepared to protect your data and device from bad actors and cybercrime. Browse, game, and stream in peace thanks to biometrics login, encrypted authentication, TPM 2.0, Smart App Control, and Windows Studio Effects.

Why wait any longer to revive your trusty PC?

Check out now to grab lifetime access to Windows 11 Pro for just $9.97 while supplies last. Hurry, this Deal Days offer ends July 20 at 11:59 PM Pacific!

Microsoft Windows 11 Pro

See Deal

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.