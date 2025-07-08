Calculator site that's usable on phones

Online calculators are simple apps but mostly look rough on phones for all the usual "website on a phone" reasons. Calculate How is a new set designed to be functional and accessible on handsets. [via] So far, there are mathematical calculators, a time card thingy, unit converters and financial tools.

This is a project I've always wanted to work on, but I'm relatively new to this space. So far, I've created a collection of simple calculators focused on math and finance. I'd really appreciate any feedback on the UI/UX or anything else you think could be improved.

Looking under the hood at this I guess we're at the point where vibe coding, even with all the scripts and frameworks it pulls in, results in more accessible and usable results than work by incentivized humans. If you're into inflection points, that might be a sharp one.

Previously: Website dedicated solely to listening to the song Moon River