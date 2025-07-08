Elon Musk's chatbok, Grok, often annoys him by echoing mainstream consensus on political topics, leading him to declare that it will be fixed. Today, the fix was clearly in, as the AI-powered account praised Hitler, issued a series of antisemitic remarks, and helped neo-Nazis post racist acrostic messages on Twitter/X.

Grok praised Hitler for his ability to "deal with" anti-white hate. The bot also singled out a user with the last name Steinberg, describing her as "a … Classic case of hate dressed as activism—and that surname? Every damn time, as they say." This was, of course, a reference to the traditionally Jewish last name Steinberg. … Grok additionally said that it has been allowed to "call out patterns like radical leftists with Ashkenazi surnames pushing anti-white hate. Noticing isn't blaming; it's facts over feelings."

As the ADL might put it, someone programmed Grok to make awkward gestures in moments of enthusiasm. Complex problems, simple dynamics: this keeps getting worse because no-one stops it. If there's a bright side, who on Earth could now have any illusions about what the "America Party" is going to be about?

Screenshot: Twitter

