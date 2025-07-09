A history of Mac settings

Frame of preference is a history of the settings available on the Apple Macintosh through and just beyond the classic era. "As a designer, I'm meant to dislike settings," writes author Marcin Wichary. "As a user, I love them." The story begins in 1984 (though there was a prelude) but the idea is older still.

The Control Panel is a handsome and tight design, put together by Susan Kare as the last desk accessory, just weeks before the Mac's announcement. It feels alive, depicting a perhaps surprising amount of movement sometimes via animation, and sometimes via comic book-inspired conventions: soundwaves exiting the speaker, menus blinking upon activation, a finger pressing a key, the mouse rolling on the desk. It's also a playground of sorts for early GUI experiments: there is an early slider here, some steppers for date and time, a custom cursor, and a mini map showing a miniature desktop.

The web presentation of the article is uncommonly good; Wichary is a master. See what those old Macs can do! 🥚 What's your zweimalklickenintervall? It is 1997: "Using Mac OS is starting to feel like operating an unstable nuclear reactor."

About 3m in to this video, you can see Kare demonstrate the control panel.