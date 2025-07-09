"Biker Mice from Mars" ride again… for free speech! CBLDF's Comic-Con party is back for 2025

If you're headed to San Diego Comic-Con this year, pencil Thursday night (7/24) on your dance card now. Oni Press and The Nacelle Company are once again teaming up with the Comic Book Legal Defense Fund (CBLDF) for the annual Welcome Party, and this year it's roaring in on two wheels with Biker Mice from Mars leading the charge.

On Thursday, July 24th from 8PM to midnight at the Westgate Hotel, the CBLDF's signature industry bash returns, louder and more defiant than ever, backed by a power house of co-sponsors including Mad Cave Studios, Kickstarter, Global Comix, and Raremarq. There'll be music, giveaways, free stuff, and, true to form, a silent auction loaded with rare comics, original art, and collectibles to help support the fight for creative freedom.

This year's theme centers on the debut of Biker Mice from Mars #1, a new series from Oni and Nacelle by Melissa Flores and Daniel Geté. Yes, the same mutant biker rodentia from the Red Planet that ate their way through Saturday mornings in the 1990s. They're back, they're bad-ass, and they're ready to party for a cause. And if that's not enough juice to your nostalgia circuits, Mad Cave is revving up their new Speed Racer reboot, with sneak peeks, giveaways, and special appearances planned.

The first 50 attendees who part with a $20 donation at the door get a goodie bag loaded with rare variant covers, Speed Racer zines and swag, Kickstarter's brand-new "Guide to Comics" zine, and other nerdy treasures.

This party is open to everyone (no SDCC badge required). Admission is free for CBLDF members and $25 at the door for the general public. All proceeds go to support the CBLDF's ongoing work defending the rights of comics creators, publishers, and readers in a climate increasingly hostile to free speech.

If you care about free expression, comics history, alien rodent bikers, or just want to score some sweet booty and hang with your fellow comics nerds, this is the party for you. Let's make some noise… and protect the right to make that noise while we're at it.



BONUS LEVEL: To keep the free speech energy going, Oni Press and Gender Queer creator Maia Kobabe have launched a limited-edition merch drop to benefit the Comic Book Legal Defense Fund and the Florida Freedom to Read Project.

The "Fight Censorship, Read Comics" collection features all-new Kobabe-designed items such as tees, enamel pins, patches, keychains, deluxe signed editions, and giclée prints. This merch is available now for pre-order at OniPress.com through August 20th. Select items will also debut early at SDCC. If you want to support the fight against book bans and censorship, this is a powerful way to do it by wearing and sharing the message.