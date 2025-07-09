DHS officials fantasize about arresting LA Mayor Bass

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass describes a scene of "chaos and fear" as Angelenos are abducted off the streets by masked men purporting to be police, and rejects DHS threats of arrest as "pathetic."

The threats start around 3:30 in the video.

Mayor Bass explains she never anticipated needing to protect citizens of Los Angeles from the Federal government. The costs and disruption of this political stunt are staggering. DHS and other agencies seem intent on demonstrating their message, "this is normal now." Armed troops on our streets, neighbors disappearing into for-profit detention centers, and the city economy faltering. This is not a great plan.

