"I AM BLEEDING INTERNALLY" is the feel-bad song of the summer

I've declared my undying love for The Dream Eaters before, and I'm back to share one of their songs that is absolutely getting me through this long, hot, depressing summer. If, like me, you spend most of your days tuned into the news and are overwhelmed by all of the awful things happening in the world and feel like you just want to curl up and cry, you just might appreciate the song "I AM BLEEDING INTERNALLY," which I am officially nominating for the song of the summer.

I've listened to it more times than I can count, with no end in sight, and it's pretty much become my summer anthem. The upbeat 80's-inspired synth-pop music belies the depressing lyrics, which are somehow at the same time so overexaggerated that they slide into hilarity. The lyrics also perfectly capture what Melodic Mag describes as the band's "macabre sense of humor":

I am bleeding internally

and also externally

What did you do to me?

There's no air in my lungs

and I'm crying on the floor of a Walmart store

crying on the flood of a Walmart store

I don't even know who I am anymore.

My blood is all over.

My blood is all over the floor.

Melodic Mag quotes The Dream Eaters vocalist Elizabeth LeBaron, who accurately describes the "Walmart store" lyric as "visceral and troublingly relatable." Further, singer/songwriter Jake Zavracky also explains that most of The Dream Eaters' songs are "about dealing with emotional problems" and the lyrics are "the sort of things you mutter under your breath when you're walking around pissed off." Yup, can confirm.

The lyrics of "I am bleeding internally" also capture a particular kind of angsty despair that ricochets between self-loathing and revenge on another:

Something you said yesterday

is stuck in my head.

Now it's crawled inside of me

eating at my flesh.



I was a god

but then I fell

condemned to eternally

living in hell. I'm on this sad little mission

to make everyone despise you.

I'm sitting on this barstool 'til

I find someone to cry to.



Karma will come

and take me out

condemned to eternally

living in hell.

It's exactly the kind of emotional rollercoaster that sums up the summer I'm having and which apparently I'm using to help me cope. So I'll keep listening, and I hope you do, too. Also, weirdly enough, it's really fun to dance to, so at least I'm getting some exercise.

Here's the original video, and an awesome live version that was recorded live earlier this year at Green Lung Studios, Brooklyn. And listen to more The Dream Eaters, who describe themselves as "The Carpenters meet Slayer," on their bandcamp.

