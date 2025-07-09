Linda Yaccarino, the TV executive picked by Elon Musk as CEO of Twitter/X, today announced her departure from the company. Her job was to convince advertisers to return after Musk scared them off with his far-right follies, and her exit comes hours after Musk's Grok chatbot began praising Hitler and ranting about Jews.

She is incredibly proud of the work she has done, she wrote.

When @elonmusk and I first spoke of his vision for X, I knew it would be the opportunity of a lifetime to carry out the extraordinary mission of this company. I'm immensely grateful to him for entrusting me with the responsibility of protecting free speech, turning the company around, and transforming X into the Everything App.

This morning, the many users asking Grok why she quit are finding their questions unanswered. By the end she was reduced to suing former advertisers for "boycotting" Twitter while Musk sold Twitter to his own AI startup at a Potemkin valuation to bury the loss and the loans. QED.