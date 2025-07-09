Logitech's classy new wired keyboard and mouse combo

Bluetooth is as rinky-dink as it ever was, dongles are easily lost, and batteries fail at the most annoying moments. But wired keyboards tend to be old-fashioned and cheaply-made or expensive gamer bling. Logitech's new K620 keyboard has the looks and key travel of its MX Wireless range 1 but a more affordable price tag—$50 for the board, $70 with a matching mouse—and you'll never have connection troubles. It's all business, according to the press release.

It may seem the world has gone wireless, but some industries have strong reasons not to cut the cord. In financial trading floors, physical security is top of mind. In medical facilities, a low battery can slow down information input during a patient's critical condition. In schools or shared workspaces, missing keyboards and mice can bring productivity to a halt.

I like this ad copy. It suggests Final Destination-style TV spots where the lack of wired connections leads to a sequence of increasingly catastrophic problems culminating in the gory demise of everyone involved.

1. One of the oddities of the MX keyboards is they don't even work when wired, despite having USB ports. They're just for charging them.