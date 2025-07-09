Man orders time machine online, tries it out (video)

Time travel, that greatest of humankind's ambitions. Who among us wouldn't like the chance to go back and right some wrongs, or otherwise make different choices? Sadly, at least for now, it's a scientific impossibility… unless you happen to know the right self-assured crackpots on the Internet, that is.

Comedian Kurtis Conner, best known for putting himself through the torture of eating nothing but YouTuber-branded 'food' for a straight week, has returned with a new experiment that's probably better for his digestive tract: examining and testing a few of the many, many purported time travel methods online. His goal is simple: returning to 2016 to get rid of a really, really embarrassing hat he wore to the Shorty Awards. Time travel may seem like the nuclear option in this case, but it really is a terrible hat.

It also manages to be a fairly grounded breakdown of these scams, which I can always get behind.

The crystals didn't work, surprising no one, but maybe a mysterious box with a literal "flux capacitor" switch on it will. How would we know? Maybe the hat was even worse before.