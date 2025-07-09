Spicy McMuffins sound pretty good!

McDonald's has announced a limited-time Spicy option for its McMuffin sandwiches.

The word on the street is we're turning up the heat on breakfast this summer. Starting July 8, you can add some kick to your morning routine with the sizzling debut of Spicy McMuffin® breakfast sandwiches, available at participating restaurants nationwide.

This limited-time glow-up includes everything you already love about the iconic Egg McMuffin® —melty cheese, a freshly cracked egg (now sourced 100% cage-free in the U.S.), Canadian bacon and a perfectly toasted and buttered English Muffin—plus a fiery, delicious twist: a shot of McDonald's signature Spicy Pepper Sauce. Fans can also enjoy the Spicy Sausage McMuffin® and the Spicy Sausage McMuffin® with Egg.

So, whether you're fueling up for a morning marathon of meetings or just need something delicious to kickstart your day, these breakfast sandwiches deliver big, bold flavors.

But don't snooze too long. Just like your social media stories, the Spicy McMuffin won't last forever. Set that alarm clock on July 8—because this one's worth waking up for.