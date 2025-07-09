The Fooducate Pro Meal-Tracking App is 20% off with code DROP20

TL;DR: Support your health and wellness goals with the Fooducate Pro Meal-Tracking App, just $39.97 (regular $199.99) for Deal Days with the coupon code DROP20.

Want the Best Health App of the Year for iOS according to Apple? Fooducate Pro is designed to support your health goals, featuring nutrition and fitness trackers that allow you to log your food, water intake, and exercise time. This enables you to make adjustments and notice patterns, optimizing your activities to meet your daily, weekly, or monthly targets.

The lifetime subscription to the app is 20% off the regular deal price with DROP20 for a final price of $39.97 (regular $199.99).

Personalize your food choices,with Fooducate's rating system, allowing you to scan thousands of unique barcodes and input produce, giving you an A, B, C, or D rating; you'll get explanations based on if foods contain the macronutrients — carbs, protein, and fat — you need for a balanced diet or if they're loaded with added sugars, artificial ingredients, and more.

Start navigating your health journey armed with the knowledge of what you're putting in your body and track your habits to a healthier you. During our alternative to Prime Day, join over 8 million users on the alternative to MyFitnessPal — an ad-free experience that may inspire you, with data and a new community, to be a better you.

New users can get 80% off Fooducate Pro with code DROP20 until July 15, 11:59 p.m. PT.

Fooducate Pro Meal-Tracking App: Lifetime SubscriptionSee Deal

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.