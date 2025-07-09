The Mamdani Times mocks the New York Times' crusade against Muslim candidate

The New York Times recently disgraced itself obsessing over Zohran Mamdani having checked "Asian" and "Black or African American" boxes on a failed college application when he was a 17-year-old Ugandan immigrant. Worse, it got the data from hacked personal records provided to it by a far-right activist, and rushed out its story because it didn't want to be scooped by a different far-right activist. Moreover, it misled readers about its source, claiming he was an "academic" opposed to "affirmative action"—but he was soon identified as a vulgar Twitter racist whose own family reports to be a college dropout. None other than former Times Public Editor Margaret Sullivan raked the paper for its williness to ally with a far-right crusade, but as is often the case, humor is the best answer. Check out The Mamdani Times, which generates headlines for follow-up stories in the Times' distinctively clenched style.



Eric Adams Questions Mamdani's Commitment to Serving Interests of Turkey

Zohran Mamdani Says He Flosses Every Day. But Does He?

In Mamdani, Some Democrats Recoil at Sight of Popularity

That third one there really gets to the heart of the matter! Mamdani is popular (and made shockingly fast work of Andrew Cuomo in the Dem primary) but a left-wing muslim becoming mayor of New York is unacceptable to the Times. If anything, Democratic party brass have merely distanced themselves from Mandani while they vet him, and will likely warm to his candidacy should his campaign remain sure-footed. It's really mainstream media elites who can't stand him to the point of throwing their lot in with right-wingers.

America's political journalists poke around all day on Twitter, drowning in its anti-woke algorithmic preferences and outright Nazi gibberish. They're at the center of a venn diagram of Audience Capture, "You Are Not Immune To Propaganda" and the ludic loops of process addiction. "Race science" is on their minds (and your screens) largely because of it, so it's no wonder what is feeding their reportage and who they now see as journalistic peers.

