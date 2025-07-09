Watch the 2025 T. Rex World Championship Races

Humans in T. Rex costumes are objectively hilarious. Even more so when they attempt to do serious things. Over 300 runners of all ages competed in T. Rex costumes last weekend in the T. Rex World Championship Races in front of a crowd of thousands.

The event, held annually at the Emerald Downs thoroughbred racetrack in Auburn, Washington, began as a team-building exercise in 2017. According to UPI, the race has been open to the public since 2018, for which I am eternally grateful.

In a new addition to this year's event, three runners performed a 5000-foot skydive and then sprinted to the finish line. Lest anyone think the racers are not taking this event seriously, pay attention to all the wipe-outs as the races come down to the wire.

The entire event, with commentary, will air on ESPN2 later this summer on a date to be announced.

