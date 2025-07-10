Dev dreams come true: Visual Studio for just $15

TL;DR: Work smarter, not harder with a lifetime license to Microsoft Visual Studio Professional 2022 for Windows PC, now on sale for just $14.97 (reg. $499) until July 20th.

Whether you're looking to start making your coding and development dreams come true or perfect your existing skills, Microsoft Visual Studio Professional 2022 for Windows allows you to code faster and work smarter. Thanks to this deal ending July 20th, you can get lifetime access to Visual Studio for just $14.97 (reg. $499). Can you remember the last time you saw a deal so good?

Microsoft designed an extensive integrated development environment (IDE) that utilizes the full capabilities of a 64-bit processor. This means it can handle complex projects while offering improved performance, making even the most tedious coding project feel like a walk in the park.

Visual Studio comes with an advanced suite of tools to develop applications across web, mobile, or desktop apps. Its built-in integrations allow users to build across platforms and languages, thanks to a diverse range of supported languages, like French, Korean, Russian, and more.

Got a deadline to hit? Utilize features like IntelliCode, which is an AI feature that provides smart code suggestions based on the type of code you're constructing. Ever found yourself daydreaming about a bond so strong you could complete each other's sentences? IntelliCode can! Start your thought and let IntelliCode complete a line or block of code to help you get the job done rapidly and accurately.

If you're ever unsure of your next move, or you want to go back in time to review recent changes or other crucial information, CodeLens gives you deep insights to help you make well-informed decisions based on your coding history. And if you need a second pair of eyes, Visual Studio allows you to host real-time collaboration sessions. Edit, debug, access controls, and enjoy other customization settings to ensure every project is on track.

Enhance your productivity and save big when you grab a lifetime license to Microsoft Visual Studio Professional for Windows, on sale for $14.97 (reg. $499) until July 20th at 11:59pm PT. No coupon required!

