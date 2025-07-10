Documentary uncovers forgotten 1946 football game months after Nagasaki bombing

A football game played near Nagasaki's atomic ground zero – just months after 80,000 people died there – is the subject of a new PBS documentary that connects past nuclear horrors to present dangers.

The Atomic Bowl, premiering July 12, 2025 on PBS, uncovers the startling story of college and pro football stars competing on January 1, 1946, in the devastated Japanese city. Director Greg Mitchell, a longtime authority on the atomic bombings, places this surreal sporting event within the broader context of Nagasaki's often-overlooked atomic tragedy.

The film, narrated by Peter Coyote, features rare footage and previously unpublished photographs while examining why a second atomic bomb was dropped just three days after Hiroshima. It highlights that most Nagasaki victims were civilians – primarily women and children. The documentary connects this history to current nuclear risks and rising civilian casualties in modern conflicts.

Pulitzer Prize winner Richard Rhodes notes in the film: "Poor Nagasaki got lost because it was the second bombing." The New Yorker's Alex Wellerstein adds perspective on the bombing's long-term significance: "Even if Hiroshima remains pre-eminent in our historical memory, Nagasaki may be of greater consequence in the long run."

