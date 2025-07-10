Get this party game that challenges players to describe complex concepts using only basic words like "person," "do," and "thing"

My friend Uri Bram created a deceptively simple party game that challenges players to describe complex ideas using only basic words like "person," "do," and "thing."

Called "Person. Do. Thing." it transforms ordinary conversation into a mind-bending exercise that's equal parts philosophical experiment and laugh-out-loud entertainment.

The game's premise is straightforward: Players must communicate concepts using the smallest possible set of simple words. The results are hilarious and revealing, as participants struggle to express everyday ideas with severely limited vocabulary. For example, try describing "democracy" or "smartphone" using only the most basic terms. The resulting verbal gymnastics create unexpected insights about language while generating genuine moments of connection among players.

What began as Uri's linguistic experiment over a decade ago has evolved into a fully-produced board game that's now available for pre-order in the U.S. The game's preview video shows groups of friends descending into laughter as they attempt to bridge the gap between complex thoughts and simple words. As Uri explains, "You will sound like an idiot but in an inexplicably hilarious way. You will mind-meld with friends to find strange, poignant ways of evoking common experiences."

As Uri says, "You will laugh, curse, and transcend to a higher understanding of language, the human spirit, and ultimately yourself."

