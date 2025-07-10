Irish unionists look forward to holding giant bonfire next to asbestos dump and electricity substation

City councillors in Belfast, Northern Ireland, are having second thoughts about the wisdom of lighting an enormous bonfire next to an asbestos dump and an electricity substation that a nearby hospital depends upon for power. The Twelth event, celebrating Unionism in the region, may have to take a form less likely to result in catastrophic disaster.

The Deputy First Minister and DUP MLA, Emma Little-Pengelly, said: "No one wants anyone to be hurt or for there to be any risks to health or wellbeing". On Facebook she said those involved in the bonfire had engaged for "some time" on "size and other mitigations" and she believed that would continue. Earlier, Sinn Féin MLA Pat Sheehan told BBC's Good Morning Ulster programme on Thursday that the police "have a responsibility" in the situation.

Local Unionists say the alarm is an attack on their culture and traditions: "They've went through all the proper people to make sure it is safe for everyone in the community."

Best quote, though, has to be one left oddly unattributed: "This isn't to get up anybody's nose"