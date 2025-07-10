Is birthright citizenship merely a "custom"? In the news, an oblique turn of phrase

Birthright citizenship is specified by the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution—"All persons born or naturalized in the United States"—and interpreted plainly by 150 years of Supreme Court precedent. Now that Trump wants rid of it, though, the New York Times is among those finding it hard to pin down. Today it described birthright citizenship as a "custom." You know, like baby showers and hot dog eating competitions.

"A federal judge reignited the standoff over President Trump's push to end the custom," the item was subbed. And later, as noticed by Avi Zevin ("not to be the flyspeck nyt copy as if it's the most important thing guy, but seriously wtf is this?"), the term was repeated.

Some believe that Times editors splice this stuff in because they see birthright citizenship in the same reactionary light they see, say, Zohran Mamdani. But what I find interesting is the glib polish in using the term "custom" to refer to "the Constitution of the United States of America." "Custom" is not that fancy a word in print, but if you said it in real life people would think you were trying to impersonate Mr. Burns or the Mystery Man from David Lynch's Lost Highway. In that one word is an unnamed New York Times editor's entire competency: writing in the style of a prestigious Victorian anthropologist.

It's everywhere in the Times! Gray words used in oddly implicating or circuitous ways wherever accuracy and precision would be too vulgar or dispositive. Here's another one, today: "Liberal" states.

Update: The Times, without note or a correction, has changed it to read "longstanding law," which is significantly less wrong.