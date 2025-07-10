Kids in the 1940s drew their dads from memory — the results are hilariously spot-on

These kids in the 1940s were asked to draw pictures of their dads from memory. In this photo series, each kid poses next to their dad holding up the image of him. Although the drawings aren't realistic, many of them are somehow totally accurate in a hilariously cute way.

These kids captured the essence of their dads more than a photo-realistic drawing could have. The first image is my favorite. The expression of the drawing matches the dad's expression in the photo to a tee.

I wish I could buy an entire book filled with these photos. Comparing each drawing to the actual dad is so entertaining. I hope each family framed their kid's drawing and hung it up.



