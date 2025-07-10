Murderbot renewed for second season

An excellent read, Murderbot has also become fantastic television.

Ahead of Murderbot's season 1 finale out July 11th, Apple TV Plus announced today that the show has been renewed for a season 2. In a statement about the renewal, Murderbot co-creators / executive producers Chris and Paul Weitz said they were "so grateful" for how well the series has been received by fans. No concrete details about the new season have been revealed just yet, but Apple TV Plus' head of programming Matt Cherniss teased that, in addition to following Murderbot (Alexander Skarsgård) on his next adventure, we can expect to see even more of The Rise and Fall of Sanctuary Moon.

Murderbot's renewal is yet another sign of Apple TV Plus' commitment to becoming a home for solid sci-fi. The streamer just teased the season 3 returns of its Invasion and Foundation series. And after a bit of radio silence, we just got our first (tiny) look at Apple's take on William Gibson's Neuromancer. It's not yet clear when Murderbot will be back with new episodes. But for folks looking to dig even deeper into the world of Wells' books, a new novelette titled "Rapport: Friendship, Solidarity, Communion, Empathy" is slated to go live on Reactor after Murderbot's season 1 finale starts streaming.