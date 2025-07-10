Ready to leave America? Learn how expats traded $900k LA homes for $200k European villas

According to recent polls, a hell of a lot of Americans are considering leaving the United States for life abroad. A Harris poll shows nearly 50% have considered moving abroad within two years; an Expatsi survey found 66% expressing interest in relocation, a 2024 Gallup survey reveals that 21% wish to leave permanently.

The "Leaving America" podcast examines why so many U.S. citizens are exploring options from Portugal to Mexico, including concerns over healthcare costs, work-life balance, and political stability.

Mexico granted over 11,000 residencies to Americans in 2022, while European countries like Portugal are seeing unprecedented growth in U.S. expat communities. The financial math often proves persuasive — trading a $900,000 Los Angeles home for a $200,000 Portuguese villa, or replacing a $3,500 New York apartment with a $500 Mexican rental. Healthcare costs present equally stark contrasts.

The series addresses visa requirements, tax obligations, and cultural adaptation. Through interviews with immigration attorneys, tax experts, and Americans who've already relocated, it provides guidance and examines deeper questions about identity and belonging.

"It's the best opportunity to reinvent yourself outside the Witness Protection Program," says one expat interviewed in the series.

