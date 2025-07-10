Sorry, but Ubisoft says you have to destroy your physical games

Ah, Ubisoft. There's no better company to represent the soulless, cynical triple-A video game industry, although Xbox seems to be trying to take that crown as of late. In between making waves with their aggressively mediocre games, they occasionally take time out to make waves with their terrible policy decisions, such as revoking games after periods of inactivity, but their latest change might be their worst yet.

A recent update to Ubisoft's EULA, which every user must agree to in order to play Ubisoft games or even just use the Ubisoft Connect service, has clarified the company's stance on game ownership:

The EULA is effective from the earlier of the date You purchase, download or use the Product, until terminated according to its terms. You and UBISOFT (or its licensors) may terminate this EULA, at any time, for any reason. This EULA will terminate automatically if You fail to comply with any of the terms and conditions of this EULA. Upon termination for any reason, You must immediately uninstall the Product and destroy all copies of the Product in Your possession.

That's right: if you break any of Ubisoft's rules, which they reserve the right to change for any reason without notifying you, they expect you to immediately destroy all your copies of their games. Banning players from online services for breaking the clearly set-out rules is one thing, but expecting you to pop the disc out of your console and take a hammer to it just because Ubisoft says so is a massive overreach. I paid good money for that ancient PS3 copy of Watch_Dogs!

All jokes aside, though, this is an utterly brazen move, especially for a company whose reputation has been on the decline for the last decade — and after the disappointing combo hits of Skull & Bones, Star Wars Outlaws, Assassin's Creed: Whatever The New One Is and that weird NFT game, their market share is starting to do the same.

Ubisoft will probably have to get weirder to get better, but language like this makes me seriously doubt they still remember how.