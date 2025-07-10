Space-saving sink from 200 years ago shows brilliant engineering

Have you ever used a folding Murphy sink? These antique sinks don't have a drain int heir basin, so how do they work? They fold up into the wall when you're done washing your hands, and the water pours out into a compartment inside of the wall.

If you want to save space or hide a sink when it's not in use, one of these would be the perfect solution. I love how beautifully designed these antique sinks were. I'm so envious of the person in the video who was able to stay in an air b and b with this ornate murphy sink from around 1815.

These sinks make a sound like a draining bathtub when folded away. If you have something unpleasant to wash off your hands, it might be a hassle to not have a drain right in front of you. In my opinion, that challenge would be worth the fun of having a sink like this.



