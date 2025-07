I loved this silicone Apple watch band for its simplicity and its magnets, but I've learned it's durable.

When I wrote about this watch band before, I just liked playing with it, and it was easy to clean. It has since withstood hours of wear and tear. In seawater, cleaning up animal care environments, and doused with all sorts of cleaners I would not handle without gloves, I am pretty confident the band will outlast the watch.

