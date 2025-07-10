This musician turns vintage televisions into unique percussion instruments

Old TVs make the coolest drums. In this video, you can see and hear what happens when these TVs are drummed on. This has to be one of the most delightful videos I've seen where something unconventional is repurposed into an instrument.

The phenomenon occurs with CRT (cathode ray tube) televisions, those boxy models that were standard in homes before flat screens took over. When powered on, these TVs build up static electricity on their screens. Tapping the glass surface with hands or conductive objects creates distinct percussive sounds by interacting with this electrical charge.

The flickering of the screens makes these TV drums fun to look at while you hear them play. There's such a wide range of noises that they produce. I'd love to see someone do a live visual and auditory performance using this drumming technique.

