Trump nominates self-proclaimed alpha male and Hooters fanatic for diplomatic role despite no experience

The next U.S. Ambassador to Malaysia might want to check if there's a Hooters in Kuala Lumpur. President Trump has nominated Nick Adams, a social media influencer and Trump sycophant whose diplomatic qualifications appear to consist mainly of eating multiple steaks per day and declaring himself an "Alpha Male."

As Rolling Stone reports, Adams, an Australian-born influencer, has made a name for himself with increasingly bizarre proclamations about masculinity. When he's not busy boycotting M&Ms for being too woke, he's posting about his devotion to Hooters restaurants — which he considers a pillar of American excellence. Earlier this year, when the chain faced bankruptcy, Adams blamed Biden and volunteered himself to lead a "Presidential Taskforce For The Preservation of Hooters."

The 39-year-old's social media feed reads like a parody account, but he appears to be entirely serious. He has strong opinions about appropriate weekday dining ("As an alpha male, I don't do Taco Tuesday. I prefer Tomahawk Tuesday") and an impressive level of self-confidence. "I am based. I have rizz. I am smart. I am charismatic. I have superior genetics," Adams posted last September.

"Romantic date night at a winery with a Sheila? OR A sweaty summer night on the Hooters patio with the boys and several pitchers of ice cold domestics?" Adams pondered on social media.

