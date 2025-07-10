U.S. ends "shoes off" policy for air travelers

Richard Reid, the British "shoe bomber" who concealed explosives in his kicks but was subdued before he could detonate them, will spend the rest of his life in prison. But soon travelers will be free after 24 years removing footwear at U.S. airports due to his mid-flight exploits.

"Ending the 'Shoes-Off' policy is the latest effort DHS is implementing to modernize and enhance traveler experience across our nation's airports," said Secretary Noem. "We expect this change will drastically decrease passenger wait times at our TSA checkpoints, leading to a more pleasant and efficient passenger experience. As always, security remains our top priority. Thanks to our cutting-edge technological advancements and multi-layered security approach, we are confident we can implement this change while maintaining the highest security standards. This initiative is just one of many the Trump administration is pursuing to usher in the President's vision for a new Golden Age of American travel."

The rule was one of the hammier elements of post-9/11 security theater: minimally rational, maximally inconvenient and occasionally revolting.

Reid's plan, though, could have been effective had he been a little better at chemistry: the FBI claims the 10 ounces of explosives in his soles could have breached the jet's hull, almost certainly dooming it and those aboard. He pleaded guilty to eight terrorism-related charges and was sentenced to life and 110 years in federal prison.

Reid's shoes, in an FBI evidence photo

