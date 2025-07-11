331 movies recreate Eminem's "Lose Yourself" in epic mashup video

A creative editor has transformed Eminem's Oscar-winning song "Lose Yourself" into a masterful cinematic mashup — stitching dialogue together from 331 different films. The instrumental track of the song plays throughout the video as dialogue from each film matches up perfectly with the lyrics. The video flows so smoothly that it seems as if each film intentionally included its portion of the "Lose Yourself" lyrics.

Watching each clip transition seamlessly as actors and animated characters deliver the lyrics creates an entirely new piece of art — a collage crafted from beloved films. The video is so entertaining it demands multiple viewings, and the editing process must have been incredibly time-intensive. This stands as one of the most impressive and enjoyable pieces of content on the internet in recent memory.

