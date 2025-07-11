A screamy Stephen Miller goes on about Los Angeles

Trump aide Stephen Miller went off on a tiresome tirade about how much greater Los Angeles will be when remade to his standard.

Stephen Miller: "What would LA look like without illegal aliens? You would be able to see a doctor in the ER right away, no wait time, no problem. You kids would go to a public school that had more money than they know what to do with. Classrooms would be half the size."

Blaming immigrants for everything, Stephen Miller is beating his favorite drum. Los Angeles is bad because of immigrants, seemingly ignorant of the fact that Los Angeles is a city built upon the back of those same immigrants.

