Citizen journalist arrested for photographing sheriff's deputy at Texas county meeting

In far West Texas, where local news coverage has grown sparse, citizen journalist David Flash was arrested attempting to photograph a sheriff's deputy during a county meeting.

Flash, publisher of the Big Bend Times, was handcuffed and removed from a Jeff Davis County commissioners' meeting in June after trying to photograph Deputy Adriana Ruiloba. The incident, captured on video reviewed by The Texas Tribune, occurred after Flash had already been banned from approaching county officials — a restriction that was later lifted.

The arrest raises questions about who can document local government activities. As reported in The Texas Tribune, Texas law explicitly states that "any person may record all or any part of an open meeting of a governmental body." Flash, who holds a graduate degree in digital audience strategy but no traditional journalism background, has built a following of 285,000 on Facebook by covering an area with limited media presence.

Media experts say Flash's lack of traditional credentials shouldn't matter. "By preventing reporting from happening or discouraging reporting in those public meetings, it sends a chilling effect to other residents and reporters," said Max Resnik, director at Documenter Network City Bureau, as quoted in the Tribune.

"Ethics are all we have to distinguish us from everybody else with a camera," said Mary Angela Bock, associate professor of journalism at UT-Austin. "A person who makes a point of operating according to ethical standards, that's what we have."

