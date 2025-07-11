In 1678, a fiery field and a devil with a scythe made crop circle history

The devil himself mowed a perfect crop circle in 1678. During the public's heightened fascination in crop circles that took place in the 1980s and '90s, researchers found a fascinating old pamphlet titled "The Mowing-Devil: Or, Strange News out of Hartford-shire".

This five-page pamphlet may be the earliest documented case of the mysterious crop circles phenomenon.The Mowing Devil tells the story of a wealthy farmer who has an argument with someone he hired to mow his crops over fair wages. The farmer declared "the devil himself should mow his oats" before paying his neighbor's asking price.

As noted in the Public Domain Review, the night after the farmer said those words, his field appeared to be on fire. By morning, the farmer discovered his oats had been cut in precise circular patterns. What else could explain this other than something supernatural?

This pamphlet's woodcut illustration is spooky and wonderful. It shows a small devil holding a scythe and cutting rings in a blazing field. Beyond the supernatural elements, this story serves as a moral parable about Christian duty and fair labor practices in 17th century England. The wealthy were supposed to meet their neighbors' needs rather than exploit them, which this farmer didn't do (so he paid the price).



