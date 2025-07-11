Metadata implies FBI's "raw" Epstein jail footage was spliced

Before they were put in charge of the FBI, MAGA influencers like Kash "K$H" Patel and Dan Bongino often claimed that billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein's death was suspicious and that his "client list" featured a lengthy roster of elite figures. Now, however, they insist that this is not the case after all, and that he killed himself in prison awaiting trial.

How odd, then, that "raw footage" released this week of Epstein's last night alive had a missing minute—and now turns out to have been spliced in and exported from Adobe's video-editing software.

Metadata embedded in the video and analyzed by WIRED and independent video forensics experts shows that rather than being a direct export from the prison's surveillance system, the footage was modified, likely using the professional editing tool Adobe Premiere Pro. The file appears to have been assembled from at least two source clips, saved multiple times, exported, and then uploaded to the DOJ's website, where it was presented as "raw" footage.

Windows user MJCOLE~1, come on down!

A problem is that to Trumpworld, telling a sharp lie (intentionally removing incriminating footage) is no different from sloppy bullshit (it's the raw footage, just crudely compiled for media distribution). None of it moves the needle. The only thing that matters is making him happy, and it's not as if there's much anyone can do about it.

the FBI did not respond to specific questions about the file's processing, instead referring WIRED to the DOJ. The DOJ in turn referred inquiries back to the FBI

