New Zealand hill's 85-Letter name tells ancient love story through its landscape

A hill in New Zealand's Hawke's Bay region holds the record for the longest place name in any English-speaking country. The name of this hill is an 85-character Māori word that tells the story of a warrior's musical tribute to his beloved. The hill is called Taumatawhakatangihangakoauauotamateaturipukakapikimaungahoronukupokaiwhenuakitanatahu.

This name translates to "the summit where Tamatea, the man with the big knees, the slider, climber of mountains, the land-swallower who travelled about, played his flute to his loved one." This 305-meter hill near Pōrangahau serves as a geographic memorial to this romantic tale. You can see more of the location's beauty and history here.

"With 85 characters, it is the longest place name in the world according to the Guinness World Records," notes World Atlas. Locals often shorten the name of this hill to "Taumata" for convenience, but the full name preserves an important piece of Māori cultural heritage. Taumata looks like a beautiful place to visit, but it is on private land. You can still drive by it and admire the views, and take a photo with the fantastic sign that says "Taumatawhakatangihangakoauauotamateaturipukakapikimaungahoronukupokaiwhenuakitanatahu".

