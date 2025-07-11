Nintendo pirate site seized

"THIS WEBSITE HAS BEEN SEIZED" declares the new banner at Nsw2u, a pirate site specializing in Nintendo Switch games. The FBI took control of the domain yesterday and with it goes one of the 'net's most popular repositories of bootleg ROMS.

This domain has been seized by the Federal Bureau of Investigation in "accordance with a seizure warrant issued pursuant to 18 U.S.C. 2323 issued by the United States District Court for the Northern District of Georgia as part of a law enforcement operation and action by the Federal Bureau of Investigation," reads a notice now posted on the site when you visit the url.

The involvement of FIOD, a Dutch financial crimes agency, suggests the site itself or its operators were in the Netherlands, but there don't seem to be any announcements of arrests or charges related to the site. The European Union had identified the site on its piracy watchlist in May, reports Kotaku's Ethan Gach.

Nintendo often goes after pirates, emulator providers and even fans merely posting footage and whatnot—the company is regularly in the news for its enforcement actions. In 2024, the company took legal action against Tropic Haze, the developers of the Yuzu emulator, which allowed users to play Nintendo Switch games on other devices. The lawsuit ultimately resulted in the Yuzu and similar projects being shut down. Recent hits include copyright strikes on YouTubers talking about emulation. With the Switch 2's success, there'll be plently of work to do.

