TikTok flooded with deepfake copies of real creators' videos

If you post a video to TikTok and it gets big, it risks being replicated to the word by AI copies. By deepfaking a new head and voice, the AI spambots avoid automated enforcement. Those being cloned say TikTok doesn't respond to complaints.

The speaker's image and voice appear to have been created with artificial intelligence tools, according to two forensic media experts NPR consulted. The twist: The words spoken in the video are the exact same as those in another video posted by a different TikTok account days before. The copied version attracted more than 200,000 views on TikTok.

An example of supply shock. Everyone's work is fungible, the ecosystem is a casino, and even when you win the coins are now getting pumped into someone else's tray. All you really have is other people knowing it's you. And if you search for video examples of these AI clones elsewhere, you'll get fed the dead-eyed YouTubers explaining how to make them.

Previously:

• TikTok is making you bored

• TikTok's bizarre priorities: Blurring cigarettes but allowing Nazi propaganda

• TikTok fined €530m for sending user data to servers in China