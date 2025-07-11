Uncover secret spots in national parks, from ancient trees to mountain tunnels

Atlas Obscura's list of 20 hidden wonders in America's national parks reveals lesser-known attractions where history and nature meet. From tragic historical sites to unique viewing points, these locations offer unexpected experiences within familiar parks.

In Glacier National Park, the Ptarmigan Tunnel cuts through mountain rock, offering dramatic glacier views. Created in 1930 using dynamite and jackhammers working from both sides, this man-made passage serves as both historical landmark and scenic viewpoint.

Great Basin National Park houses the Prometheus Tree stump, marking a scientific tragedy. Graduate student Donald R. Currey gained permission to cut down what was later discovered to be the world's oldest known tree — over 5,000 years old — for his research.

The Hall of Mosses in Olympic National Park showcases nature's ethereal side. Receiving 14 feet of annual rainfall, this forest features trees draped in thick moss, creating an enchanted forest atmosphere.

These hidden wonders add depth to any park visit, whether you're interested in history, unique landscapes, or even cryptozoology — like the Skunk Ape Research Headquarters in the Everglades.



