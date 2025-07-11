In the wake of failing systems, social media users are bypassing expert guidance in favor of extreme "hacks"— like maintaining a bank balance above $800 to avoid "death" or cutting off family members to profit from occasional conversations.

As reported in Dazed, traditional questions have taken an alarming turn: "How do I lose weight?" becomes "Tell me your most unhinged weight loss hack," while "How do I save money?" transforms into "Tell me the most diabolical, irrational, disturbing satanic ways of getting rich." These extreme solutions flourish in an environment where healthcare is unaffordable, wealth inequality continues to grow, and traditional support systems have eroded.

The shift toward extreme content isn't accidental. "We're not actually the consumers of social media; we are the product, or rather, our time and attention are the product being sold to advertisers," explains Kaitlyn Regehr, professor of digital humanities at University College London.

Northwestern University assistant professor William Brady warns: "Most people might watch it because they think it's funny, but what if it has billions of views and even 10 percent of people think, 'Oh, that's an interesting idea' — that could actually lead to non-trivial outcomes."

