Rosie O'Donnell taunts Trump after he threatens to take away her citizenship

Donald Trump tried to distract from his failing leadership by attacking Rosie O'Donnell, calling her a "Threat to Humanity" and threatening to "take away her Citizenship" in a Truth Social Post this morning. But the U.S.-born comedian, who currently lives in Ireland, clobbered back good and hard with a lyrical attack of her own.

"Hey donald – you're rattled again," O'Donnell began, taunting Trump over his latest debacles, including his Epstein-file cover-up and the catastrophic flash flood that killed at least 129 people in Texas under his watch. And the rest of O'Donnell's post reads like pure poetry:

18 years later and I still live rent-free

in that collapsing brain of yours.

you call me a threat to humanity –

but I'm everything you fear:

a loud woman

a queer woman

a mother who tells the truth

an American who got out

when the country caught fire

you build walls –

I build a life for my autistic kid

in a country where decency still exists

you crave loyalty –

I teach my children to question power

you sell fear on golf courses –

I make art about surviving trauma

you lie, you steal, you degrade –

I nurture, I create, I persist

you are everything that is wrong with america –

and I am everything you hate about

what's still right about it

you want to revoke my citizenship?

go ahead and try, king joffrey with a spray tan

i'm not yours to silence

i never was

rosie

From Politico: The White House declined to comment on whether Trump was serious about the threat, or how he would revoke the American actor's citizenship — a move for which there is no clear legal precedent. … Trump and O'Donnell have long been in conflict, with their feud dating back to a 2006 episode of "The View," which O'Donnell hosted at the time, in which the actor criticized Trump's "moral compass," prompting him to later lash out and call O'Donnell a "woman out of control." The rift between the two only grew when Trump entered the political arena. When asked by moderator Megyn Kelly at a 2015 Republican primary debate about his use of language like "fat pigs, dogs, slobs and disgusting animals" to describe women, Trump responded: "only Rosie O'Donnell." Their animosity continued through Trump's first term in the White House, with O'Donnell saying at the time she worried about her ability to "live through" his presidency. And when Trump was elected a second time last year, O'Donnell decided to leave the country.

Every Republican who goes on the Sunday shows tomorrow should be pressed to denounce this illegal and authoritarian proclamation from the president. And none of this "I didn't read the tweet" bullshit. https://t.co/HzlmbtaiUM — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 12, 2025

Previously: Metadata implies FBI's "raw" Epstein jail footage was spliced

