Comic writer and satirist Mark Russell is looking to massacre your Thanksgiving

Mark Russell, the razor-sharp satirist behind God Is Disappointed in You (my all-time favorite comedic take on The Bible), is back with a new naughty delight. This time, the altar is the Thanksgiving dinner table and the sacrifice is… well, everyone.

Thanksgiving is a gory, oversized one-shot horror-comedy coming this October from AHOY Comics. Written by Russell and illustrated by Mauricet (Howl, Snifter of Terror), the 48-page comic drops just in time to massacre your holiday (October 22, to be exact). I'm getting a Knives Out meets You're Next vibe, but with more bread stuffing and a killer named Turkeyneck.

Russell calls it "a black comedy using the most American of holidays as a metaphor for what our nation is in danger of becoming." Expect dysfunctional families, simmering resentment, and a killer carving up more than just the holiday bird. Mauricet promises "a bit of dysfunctional America wrapped in cynical humor," followed by "one of the most original serial killers the country has known." Dessert? Something… surprising.

There are three gloriously gruesome covers by Mauricet: a main cover, a "Blood for Dinner" variant, and a "Turkey Death" variant, all served with AHOY's signature dish of smart, weird, and unfiltered storytelling.

So, pass the cranberry sauce, existential dread, and count me in.



Here, we reveal Mauricet's three cover variants.

Thanksgiving, Cover A. Used with permission.

Thanksgiving, Cover B. Used with permission.