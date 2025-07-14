Cosmic Baseball is played in the dark (video)

It started with some glow sticks at a night game. Chris Martin, the owner of the Tri-City Chili Peppers, a minor league baseball team in Colonial Heights, Virginia, wondered if the whole game could be lit up like that. Almost everyone told him it couldn't be done. It took a year and $100, 000 but he found someone who made it work.

The first half of the game is played in daylight, although the park entrance has a black light area for fans to test if their outfits are sufficiently fluorescent, giving them time to buy some glow-in-the-dark gear. After dark, the stadium lights are extinguished, and the black lights are turned on and the uniforms, bases, bats and balls all glow and Cosmic Ball starts.

Taking a cue from Banana Ball, the game also features some crazy rules, like an inning where the bases are run in reverse order, and a lot of dancing. The players After four games pitting the Chili Peppers against Glow Mojis at the team's home field were a hit with fans, the teams hit the road on a Cosmic Takeover Tour.

The tour has been so popular the club instituted a lottery for purchasing tickets to the games. The games can be found on the team's YouTube page, but based on online feedback, Cosmic Baseball must be experienced in person for the full effect.

