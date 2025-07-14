L.A. TACO is a terrific resource for on-the-ground news from Los Angeles

If you want to stay more informed about what's happening on the ground in Los Angeles, including the cruel and awful ICE raids targeting innocent people across the city, I highly recommend checking out the crucially important reporting being done by L.A. TACO. I recently heard award-winning food and lifestyle journalist Memo Torres, who runs L.A. TACO, being interviewed on the Majority Report, and immediately added them to my news feed. In that interview — which you should absolutely listen to — Torres shares harrowing stories of ICE attacks in Los Angeles and throughout California.

Torres describes the current dire situation in Los Angeles: "We're completely being terrorized in the Latino communities. It's a really scary situation." Luckily Torres and the other folks at L.A. TACO — which describes its work as "Award winning street-level journalism in Los Angeles covering food, news, culture, and the taco lifestyle" — are documenting and resisting these horrific actions. They are also providing great educational materials, such as this new piece, "What To Do If A Loved One Has Been Detained By ICE," which provides crucial information about the steps to take if someone you know has been detained by ICE or another federal agency, including what information to keep on hand, how to determine what detention center they're being held at, how to find out their Immigration Court date (if there is one), how to reach out to your Congressperson, and more. Go read it and share widely, please!

Listen to Majority Report's interview with Memo Torres here, and follow L.A. TACO on their Instagram or website.

Previously:

• Fear and chaos as Federal police disrupt a Los Angeles park (video)

• A screamy Stephen Miller goes on about Los Angeles

• DHS officials fantasize about arresting LA Mayor Bass