Video: how mini PCs are made

I recently bought an inexpensive mini PC from Beelink, one of several Chinese manufacturers that have met the demand for tiny but capable gadgets that can handle everything short of gaming and other demanding video apps. The one I chose, the EQ14, has a built-in power supply (many models come with a power supply almost as large as the PC), two 2.5GB ethernet ports (~5GB of bonded throughput, or can be a router), and two NVME storage slots (basic redundancy for backups and file serving), and Intel N100/150 chips that offer the performance and efficiency lacking in past generations.

The only thing I miss is Thunderbolt or USB type C with video and power delivery: i had to plug it into a TV to set it up. But if you want that you probably don't need that built-in power supply and there's several similar models that can run off monitor power.

Today I ran into a video of Beelink mini PCs being made at the factory, posted by SatisFactory on YouTube.

There's a point in the middle where the cases are perfectly-polished mirrored metal and I wouldn't mind if they left them exactly like that! If you grab one, be sure to double-check the specs: Amazon sellers cut corners and some EQ14s don't come with the faster ethernet.

