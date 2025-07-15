Andrew Cuomo: Has jumper cables, will run as independent

Disgraced Governor Andrew Cuomo insists he will run for Mayor of New York, and shows he does not know how to jumpstart a car.

Cuomo is shown with a young man of color whose car appears to have broken down. Cuomo attaches jumper cables to the car, and the driver tries to start it. Cuomo hands him the cables, they exchange a near-finger-snap dap handshake, and the two go about their business.

But one observer noticed he did it wrong, attaching the black cable first and then the red cable. As one how-to video from ChrisFix explains, the red cable goes on first. In Cuomo's video, he attaches the red clamp second. It was enough for someone on X to submit a safety note in the "community notes" to clarify for safety reasons, how to properly attach the cables…

…Professor Jon Becker quipped, "Imagine a NYC voter who was undecided but then saw a video of Andrew Cuomo using jumper cables and deciding that they'll vote for him now."