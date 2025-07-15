Coffee table with live traffic map (video)

YouTuber Michael Rechtin had a problem. He kept rushing out the door for his morning commute without checking the traffic, often getting stuck as a result. Rather than waking up earlier or just looking at his phone, he built a coffee table with a live traffic map, "… because why not." The project utilizes CNC routing, 3D printing, LED lighting, and the ubiquitous Raspberry Pi to create a solid piece of furniture featuring a gorgeous map of Cincinnati's streets.

The map was created using a photo of the city's major roads, which he then imported into CAD and traced, and then cut the map using a CNC router. He then painstakingly painted the roadways black. The Ohio River features prominently on the map, and for this, he cleverly used UV-cured blue 3D printing resin. The channels for the LEDs, which represent the highways, are 3D printed and required thirty feet of LEDs.

The glass-covered table has six different modes, ranging from the full traffic map to a gamer RGB mode and a simple "screensaver mode" that activates one LED at a time. The map can be plugged in or powered by batteries, and has USB ports to charge the phone that he isn't using to check traffic conditions.

Rechtin ran into a bunch of snags, including a limit on API calls to pull the traffic information for free, and finicky 3D printing resin. And then there was all the repetitive coding and soldering; however, in true Maker fashion, he powered through and the end result is really cool.

