Commodore 64 Ultimate not just another licensed gizmo

I was skeptical reading about the Commodore 64 Ultimate, as there's nothing new about that rent-a-brand getting stamped on a retrogadget. But "Commodore" is reportedly being sold outright to a consortium that involves people who were there in the olden days, and there are even whispers that the Amiga trademark wars may abate to make way for new magic.

The Commodore 64 Ultimate will be the first new hardware released under the auspices of the new management. This new home computer product is now available for pre-order starting from $299, but shipping won't happen until October at the earliest. For your cash, you will get a device which resolutely "isn't a software emulator" but is built around an AMD Artix 7 FPGA, and is claimed to be compatible with "10,000+ original games, cartridges, and peripherals."

Real SID sockets, zero-lag HDMI video, WiFi with game downloads, what more could you want? It even has modern mechanical keyswitches!

