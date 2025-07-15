New York's most beloved roadside attraction is a pig face on a rock

In the 1960s, some bored kids in the Adirondacks painted a pig-shaped rock to accentuate its pig-ness. A half-century later, the rock has become a cultural landmark, attracting lovers of pig-rock lovers from all four corners of the Earth.

The Department of Transportation once threatened to demolish the porcine masterpiece in the name of road-widening progress, in a classic example of road hogs vs roadside hogs. Thankfully, local residents weren't about to let some clipboard-wielding bureaucrats turn their cherished swine into gravel. They fought back and won, proving that sometimes the people can triumph over the machine.

Perhaps, in thousands of years, future humans will look at the pig rock the same way we look at ancient petroglyphs. I usually don't like seeing nature altered like this, but pig rock has a special place in my heart due to its simplicity and cuteness.

