Private, encrypted cloud storage that actually lasts — at 68% off

Data leaks are everywhere these days — and no, you're not being dramatic for wanting to protect your birthday videos and awkward family reunion pics. Your memories, your rules. Scramble Cloud keeps all your stuff locked down with end-to-end encryption, so nosy strangers (and algorithms) stay out of your business. Because not everything needs to be internet-famous. Now, you can save all your favorite memories and documents safely and securely with a lifetime subscription to Scramble Cloud Storage (5TB) for $249.99 (reg. $805).

Most cloud storage alternatives are focused on one thing: offering you plenty of space to store your files. Privacy? That may not matter as much. With Scramble Cloud, you're turning to a platform that's built for privacy first, storage second — though, they do offer plenty of storage capacity.

You're the boss of your digital life with Scramble Cloud. Share photos, videos, or documents without second-guessing who's seeing them. Just choose your file, pick who gets access, and send it off via a private link or directly to another Scramble user. You can even add friends, family, or coworkers to your account and securely share encrypted files with a single click — no stress, no leaks.

You can even create groups or teams and set file permissions to manage access. Unlike Google Drive, for example, not just anyone with a link can access your documents. Scramble accounts are required for all participants.

With 5TB of storage, you can store a lifetime's worth of files. For an average file size of 1MB, 5TB can hold approximately 5 million files, 2,000,000 photos, 983 movies, or 1,000,000 songs.

This deal gives you access to unlimited file sizes, unlimited bandwidth, encrypted file sharing, encrypted groups, 2-step verification, and use on all devices. It's designed with easy, smooth integration, so you can access your data anytime and anywhere. Just log in and access your files in a few simple clicks!

It's time to level up your online protection. Grab a lifetime subscription to Scramble Cloud Storage (5TB) for $249.99 (reg. $805). No coupon required!

